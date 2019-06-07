A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 7
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares were up 22 percent Friday, which added to a 130-percent increase on Thursday. The company announced results from a preclinical study of CRV431 showing "significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis."
- La Jolla Pharmaceuticals Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares were up more than 30 percent to $13.37. The company’s Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 26 percent to $125.50 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY2019 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKS) shares were up 11 percent to $6.61 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Elliott for $6.50 all cash. The deal is valued at approximately $683 million.
- Insys herapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares were down 6.78 percent but bounced back into positive territory after the company agreed to pay $225 million and plead guilty to fraud. Shares rose 81 percent Thursday after initial reports were out.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 1.4 percent to $209.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares were up 4 percent to $7.80. On Thursday, the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results and cut FY2020 guidance and the stock fell more than 30 percent. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were volatile Friday morning. CNBC’s Dan Nathan said investors are excited about the stock because the company has a new line of products and a new licensing agreement with Samsung for mobile phones to come.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were up 21.7 percent to $96.80 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ: CIEN) shares were down 1.4 percent. On Thursday, the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
