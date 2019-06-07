A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while wholesale inventories report for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83 points to 25,828, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 9.8 points to 2,855.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 33.75 points to 7,316.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.2 percent to trade at $62.38 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.2 percent to trade at $53.22 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.9 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.8 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.9 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.4 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.53 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.26 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.17 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.22 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Neutral to Buy.

Exelon shares rose 0.2 percent to $50.33 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News