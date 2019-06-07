FedEx Express, the air and international unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has created a category of lower-wage, flex-time drivers who will supplement the unit's regularly-scheduled driver workforce.

FedEx confirmed that the unit is recruiting for 700 positions in 160 U.S. markets. The workers will "work shifts they select," the company said in a statement late Thursday. The workers, who the company referred to in the statement as employees, can bid on "permanent positions" if they want to work for the unit on a regular basis, the statement said. The company declined comment beyond its statement.

According to Reuters, which first reported the story, the drivers will be considered part-timers, be paid $17.10 per hour in most markets, work no more than four weekly shifts, use company vehicles, and receive no benefits. They would be assigned to residential and rural areas, according to Reuters.

FedEx Express, the largest of the three FedEx units, operates 85,000 ground vehicles worldwide. With the exception of its pilots, its employees are non-union.

The move is designed to meet the company's expanding delivery commitments without the expense of utilizing full-time workers.

