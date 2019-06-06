Market Overview

Less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) said Thursday it has named T.J. O'Connor the company's chief operating officer, filling a post vacant since April 2018 when then-COO Darren Hawkins was promoted to the CEO position.

O'Connor will remain as president of YRC Freight, YRC's long-haul unit. He will report to Hawkins, the company said.

O'Connor has spent 35 years in the LTL industry, starting with the former Roadway Express, which YRC, then known as Yellow Freight Corp., acquired in 2013. He became president of YRC Freight in January 2018.

On Tuesday, Justin Hall announced that he was stepping down as YRC's chief customer officer, a position that was newly created when Hall filled it three years ago. YRC has not determined if it will replace Hall or if it will maintain the position.

