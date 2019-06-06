Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon following the news that former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have signed a deal to produce exclusive podcasts, according to Variety.

The Obama's production company, Higher Ground, will create exclusive podcasts for the streaming platform. The Obamas will develop, produce and lend their voices to select podcasts on a wide range of topics.

Spotify shares were trading up 2.7 percent at $134.49 at time of publication.

