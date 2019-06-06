42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares jumped 133 percent to $11.65 after the company showed results from preclinical study of CRV431 'significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.'
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares rose 24.2 percent to $44.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) climbed 20.5 percent to $6.41 after the company's Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) gained 18.7 percent to $26.98 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 14.2 percent to $26.92 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) surged 11 percent to $2.8080.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 8.8 percent to $3.83 after the company disclosed that it will evaluate strategic alternatives.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) gained 8.1 percent to $40.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 7.5 percent to $3.15.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 7.2 percent to $30.80 after the company announced the acquisition of TogetherHealth. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance to reflect the acquisition.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 7.1 percent to $7.20.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 5.8 percent to $31.21. Morgan Stanley upgraded AMD from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $28.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) gained 5.4 percent to $18.99 after the company declared a $0.1736 per share semi-annual dividend; the company is set to go ex-dividend tomorrow.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) surged 5.3 percent to $3.17 following Q1 earnings.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) gained 5 percent to $83.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 4.1 percent to $204.56 following reports indicating the company has delivered 33 thousand vehicles this quarter.
Losers
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) tumbled 48.5 percent to $9.02 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY20 guidance.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares dipped 46.1 percent to $1.0665 after the FDA indicated that an additional clinical trial of Iclaprim will be required before the agency can grant the company marketing approval for the drug, citing concerns about liver toxicity.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) fell 43.3 percent to $4.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares tumbled 41 percent to $4.31 after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'D' (default).
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dipped 40.2 percent to $2.53 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 29.5 percent to $6.72.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) dropped 29.3 percent to $1.8590.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 22.6 percent to $5.73 after surging 122.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 17.7 percent to $64.48 after declining 9.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dropped 15.2 percent to $8.08.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 13.3 percent to $8.10 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 11.8 percent to $2.02.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) dropped 11.5 percent to $1.8950.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 11.4 percent to $2.03 after dropping 9.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 11 percent to $7.82.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) dropped 10.4 percent to $30.03 after the company issued weak FY19 outlook. Sidoti & Co. downgraded La-Z-Boy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $35.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 10.3 percent to $6.11.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares dipped 9.6 percent to $3.8950.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dropped 9.3 percent to $4.00.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) tumbled 8.8 percent to $10.34 after the company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dropped 7.7 percent to $9.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dipped 7.2 percent to $8.03.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.1 percent to $2.6300 after declining 6.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 7 percent to $138.48 after reporting first-quarter results. The company also issued weak FY2020 earnings guidance.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 6.3 percent to $0.5078 after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Australia storefront.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 5.3 percent to $14.25. Orchard Therapeutics priced its 9 million ADS public offering for gross proceeds of $128 million.
