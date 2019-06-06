Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Google's Stadia Video Game Platform Announces Pricing, Games Structure
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2019 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
Google's Stadia Video Game Platform Announces Pricing, Games Structure

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced its Google Stadia pricing, games structure will be priced at $9.99 per month and the "The Stadia Founder's Edition" is priced at $129 pre-order available. The Founders Edition comes with a Stadia Controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a Chromecast Ultra, a three-month Buddy Pass and Stadia Name.

Stadia is Google's cloud-based service. It's a streaming service that lives in the company cloud, open in Chrome or Chromecast, and require no console or download to play.

While Google will market Stadia controllers, the system will be compatible with any device and third-party controller.

It's expected that Stadia will remove barriers to the gaming industry as it cuts consumer costs, download time, and hardware or connectivity limitations.

Games, Games And More Games

Stadia became the first to announce the long-awaited third installment in the Balder's Gate series, "Balder's Gate 3." "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," "Doom," "The Division 2," "Destiny 2" and the Tomb Raider trilogy are all reportedly part of the Stadia launch. Google said there would be more announcements in the coming days, especially next week at E3, of games coming to the platform.

Earlier today, Google announced it will acquire data and analytics platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction.

On Thursday, Alphabet shares traded $1,040.

Related Links:

Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash

Signet Jewelers Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Google Stadia StadiaNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash
Cramer Says He Understands The Case For Breaking Up Big Tech
Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More
Apple's WWDC 2019 Was All About Apps, Security
Investors Appear To Relax A Little On Encouraging News On China, Mexico Trade Fronts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Nomura Sees Opportunities For Video Game Publishers In Mobile, Broadband Growth

FCA Blames French Politics As It Pulls Renault Merger Proposal