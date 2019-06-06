Market Overview

Tesla Trades Higher On Report Of Record Deliveries
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Tesla Trades Higher On Report Of Record Deliveries

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has delivered 33,000 vehicles in North America this quarter, according to Electrek.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek Tesla executives held a call Tuesday with sales and delivery managers in North America to discuss the status of deliveries going into the end of the quarter. The level of deliveries is being reported as "already extremely high."

"A source on the call said that Tesla has already delivered 2,512 cars in June in North America and they have already many more planned thanks to sales numbers being at the 'highest they have ever been,'" according to Electrek's Fred Lampert.

Tesla's stock was trading higher 3.7 percent to $204 per share in Thursday's pre-market session.

Why Carter Worth Is Bullish On Tesla

2 Areas Where Tesla's Technology Is In A League Of Its Own, According To Gene Munster

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

