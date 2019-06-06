30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 33 percent to $31.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares rose 14.4 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after falling 91.79 percent on Wednesday.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares rose 10.1 percent to $39.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 9.8 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 6.9 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 14.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 5.7 percent to $3.72 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it will evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 5.5 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on pipeline. The company said it is scheduled to meet with the FDA to design proof-of-concept study in Suicidality-PTSD.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 5.2 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) rose 5.1 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares rose 5.1 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after declining 6.91 percent on Wednesday.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 4.1 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.44 percent on Wednesday.
- Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) rose 3 percent to $65.11 in pre-market trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 2.8 percent to $30.31 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded AMD from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $28.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 2.5 percent to $201.40 in pre-market trading. Tesla has already delivered 33,000 vehicles in North America this quarter, Electrek reported.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 2.5 percent to $18.46 in pre-market trading.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) rose 2.4 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading. Longbow Research upgraded Goodyear Tire from Underperform to Neutral.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) rose 2.2 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) fell 34.3 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 29.1 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) fell 25.8 percent to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY20 guidance.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 16.3 percent to $7.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 10.6 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading after declining 9.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 8.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 6.6 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after rising 7.35 percent on Wednesday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 6.1 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading after surging 122.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 4.3 percent to $14.40 in pre-market trading. Orchard Therapeutics priced its 9 million ADS public offering for gross proceeds of $128 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 4 percent to $143.00 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. The company also issued weak FY2020 earnings guidance.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 3.2 percent to $4.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 35.55 percent on Wednesday.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) fell 2.3 percent to $80.02 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results. The company announced it will acquire Endgame for $234 million.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.