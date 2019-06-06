Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares jumped 122.9 percent to close at $7.40 on Wednesday following news the FDA issued clearance for the company's ReStore Exo-Suit. ReWalk Robotics announced exercise of warrants resulting in cash proceeds of $10.8 million through agreement for investors to purchase shares at $7.50 per share.
  • Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares gained 26.3 percent to close at $0.3790.
  • Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 16.2 percent to close at $16.35. Evolus announced the launch of the ‘#NEWTOX NOW’ consumer conversion program.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) gained 14.7 percent to close at $2.88.
  • Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares jumped 14.4 percent to close at $2.93.
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 14.2 percent to close at $2.90.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares gained 12.8 percent to close at $6.71.
  • Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) rose 12.2 percent to close at $5.70.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) gained 12.2 percent to close at $16.80.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 11.8 percent to close at $5.59.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) gained 11.8 percent to close at $5.50.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares rose 11.5 percent to close at $6.78.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) surged 11.2 percent to close at $4.07.
  • Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) gained 10.9 percent to close at $30.34.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 10.9 percent to close at $15.99. Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $20.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 10.8 percent to close at $11.20.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) rose 10.8 percent to close at $9.97.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) jumped 10.7 percent to close at $20.75. PG&E is in talks with lawmakers related to forming $11 billion pool of capital to settle claims related to wildfires, Reuters reported citing Bloomberg reporter.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 10.5 percent to close at $6.72.
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 10 percent to close at $41.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) gained 9.9 percent to close at $31.51.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 8.7 percent to close at $101.71 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, and raised the price target from $75 to $119.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) gained 7.7 percent to close at $6.60 after the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock. Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $10.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 7.4 percent to close at $9.67.
  • Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 7.3 percent to close at $2.37 after the company signed an exclusive distribution agreement with MaxHealth for the sale of its EZ Detect product in China.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) jumped 6.4 percent to close at $3.00.
  • MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) gained 5.9 percent to close at $316.80 after Buckingham Research raised the price target of the stock from $241 to $245.
  • Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE: ANFI) gained 5.7 percent to close at $1.12 after the company announced a new $6 million contract to supply rice to a customer in the EMEA region.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 5.1 percent to close at $158.44 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 4.68 percent to close at $0.2300 after the company regained compliance with all NYSE American continued listing standards.

 

Losers

  • Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares dipped 91.8 percent to close at $3.06 on Wednesday after the company reported IFX-1 did not demonstrate statistical significance.
  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) fell 41.3 percent to close at $10.89 after the company issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) tumbled 35.6 percent to close at $5.04. Gamestop reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent.
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares fell 19.1 percent to close at $8.96 in sympathy with InflaRx after the latter company announced failed results from its C5a inhibitor study.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) dropped 18.1 percent to close at $4.80.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) dipped 17.5 percent to close at $3.30.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares declined 15 percent to close at $8.20.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) tumbled 14.9 percent to close at $9.53.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 14.4 percent to close at $1.73.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) dropped 14.3 percent to close at $14.04.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) dipped 14.1 percent to close at $13.87.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 13.6 percent to close at $9.53.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) fell 13.4 percent to close at $2.85.
  • Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE: CVIA) shares fell 13 percent to close at $2.14.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares dipped 12.9 percent to close at $2.09.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 12.8 percent to close at $2.3099.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 12.7 percent to close at $15.27.
  • AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) fell 12.3 percent to close at $2.29.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 11.3 percent to close at $3.37.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 11 percent to close at $4.85.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $10.07.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $2.29.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) dropped 9.4 percent to close at $5.00.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dipped 9.4 percent to close at $24.51 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 outlook.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dipped 9 percent to close at $2.03.
  • Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) dropped 7.7 percent to close at $4.92.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) fell 7.4 percent to close at $9.96.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) fell 6.9 percent to close at $6.93. TiVo confirmed Tuesday evening it won an International Trade Commission patent case against Comcast.
  • Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) tumbled 6.5 percent to close at $8.65.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) dropped 6.4 percent to close at $7.84.
  • Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares fell 6.4 percent to close at $6.60 after gaining 5.22 percent on Tuesday.
  • Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) dropped 6.2 percent to close at $35.77 after the company announced a proposed offering of convertible senior notes with no disclosed size.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 6 percent to close at $17.38 after climbing 22.05 percent on Tuesday.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 5.5 percent to close at $10.76.
  • Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 5 percent to close at $2.46 after surging 30.15 percent on Tuesday.
  • Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) fell 4.4 percent to close at $67.00. Northwest Natural priced an underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares at $67.00 per share.

