Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; ReWalk Robotics Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.35 percent to 25,419 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01 percent to 7528. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.17 percent to 2808.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN), up 2 percent, and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE), up 3 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell by 1.7 percent.

Top Headline

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY19 earnings guidance.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.47 per share. Campbell’s reported quarterly sales of $2.388 billion exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

Campbell Soup raised its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.45-$2.53 to $2.50-$2.55. However, the company lowered its net sales guidance from $9.975 billion-$10.10 billion to $9.075 billion-$9.125 billion.

Equities Trading UP

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares shot up 170 percent to $8.98 following news the FDA issued clearance for the company's ReStore Exo-Suit. ReWalk Robotics announced exercise of warrants resulting in cash proceeds of $10.8 million through agreement for investors to purchase shares at $7.50 per share.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) got a boost, shooting up 9 percent to $1.1589 after the company announced a new $6 million contract to supply rice to a customer in the EMEA region.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares were also up, gaining 14 percent to $0.2499 after the company regained compliance with all NYSE American continued listing standards.

Equities Trading DOWN

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares tumbled 90 percent to $3.7279 after the company reported IFX-1 did not demonstrate statistical significance.

Shares of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) were down 43 percent to $10.51 after the company issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was down, falling 39 percent to $4.78. Gamestop reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4 percent to $51.34, while gold traded up 0.4 percent to $1,333.60.

Silver traded up 0.24 percent Wednesday to $14.805, while copper fell 1.1 percent to $2.6405.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.12 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.09 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.48 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.2 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.15 percent while UK shares fell 0.09 percent.

Economics

Private sector employers added 27,000 jobs in May, ADP reported. However, economists were expecting a gain of 180,000 jobs.

The IHS Markit services PMI came in at 50.9 in May, versus economists’ expectations for a reading of 50.9.

The ISM non-manufacturing index increased to 56.9 in May, versus previous reading of 55.5.

U.S. crude supplies climbed 6.8 million barrels for the week ended May 31, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a decline of 1.7 million barrels. Gasoline inventories rose 3.2 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose 4.6 million barrels last week.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in Chicago, IL at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CEI + ANFI)

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Tops Q3 Estimates
Amira Nature Foods Trades Higher After $6M Deal To Supply Rice To EMEA Region
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Investors Show Optimism As Grassley Says He Doesn't Expect Mexican Tariffs To Take Effect

Nuveen Adds To ESG Roster With New Large-Cap ETF