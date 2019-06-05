Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; ReWalk Robotics Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.35 percent to 25,419 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01 percent to 7528. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.17 percent to 2808.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN), up 2 percent, and Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE), up 3 percent.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell by 1.7 percent.

Top Headline

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY19 earnings guidance.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.47 per share. Campbell’s reported quarterly sales of $2.388 billion exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 billion.

Campbell Soup raised its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.45-$2.53 to $2.50-$2.55. However, the company lowered its net sales guidance from $9.975 billion-$10.10 billion to $9.075 billion-$9.125 billion.

Equities Trading UP

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares shot up 170 percent to $8.98 following news the FDA issued clearance for the company's ReStore Exo-Suit. ReWalk Robotics announced exercise of warrants resulting in cash proceeds of $10.8 million through agreement for investors to purchase shares at $7.50 per share.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) got a boost, shooting up 9 percent to $1.1589 after the company announced a new $6 million contract to supply rice to a customer in the EMEA region.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares were also up, gaining 14 percent to $0.2499 after the company regained compliance with all NYSE American continued listing standards.

Equities Trading DOWN

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares tumbled 90 percent to $3.7279 after the company reported IFX-1 did not demonstrate statistical significance.

Shares of Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) were down 43 percent to $10.51 after the company issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was down, falling 39 percent to $4.78. Gamestop reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4 percent to $51.34, while gold traded up 0.4 percent to $1,333.60.

Silver traded up 0.24 percent Wednesday to $14.805, while copper fell 1.1 percent to $2.6405.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.12 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.09 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.48 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.2 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.15 percent while UK shares fell 0.09 percent.

Economics

Private sector employers added 27,000 jobs in May, ADP reported. However, economists were expecting a gain of 180,000 jobs.

The IHS Markit services PMI came in at 50.9 in May, versus economists’ expectations for a reading of 50.9.

The ISM non-manufacturing index increased to 56.9 in May, versus previous reading of 55.5.

U.S. crude supplies climbed 6.8 million barrels for the week ended May 31, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a decline of 1.7 million barrels. Gasoline inventories rose 3.2 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose 4.6 million barrels last week.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in Chicago, IL at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.