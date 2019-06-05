Report: China Will Issue 5G Business Licenses This Week

China will release official 5G business licenses to major carriers in the country Thursday, according to China's Global Times, an newspaper aligned with the country's Communist Party.

This is a significant move on China's part in attempting to maintain its position in the 5G race amid a U.S.-led crackdown on Huawei.

According to the MIT Technology Review, in 2017 the Fangshan District government and China Mobile, the country’s largest mobile operator, outfitted a 6-mile road with 5G cell towers.

5G is the latest iteration of cellular technology that increases network speeds. Among the capabilities of 5G networks: the ability to transmit data from car sensors, roadside sensors and video cameras to a local data center that analyzes the information and sends it back to the vehicles to help them navigate.

Since 2018, companies in China have been using the connectivity to test wireless communications between autonomous vehicles and their surroundings.

