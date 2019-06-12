Though they find themselves in the midst of a long-term bear market, there have been clear winners and losers in the precious metals industry over the last several years.

For example, since the start of 2016, gold has outperformed both platinum and silver by 30 percentage points and 15 percentage points respectively. And yet the yellow metal’s 21 percent return has been dramatically outshined by palladium, which has returned 164 percent over that same period.

Against this environment, 15 metals and mining companies recently presented their property positions, development schedules and market opportunities at the OTCQX Resources Virtual Conference. Here are the highlights:

GoldMining Inc. (OTCQX: GLDLF)

Executive Vice President Jeff Wright highlighted the company’s diversified gold and copper projects across North and South America, specifically the Rea Uranium Project, of which the company owns 75 percent following a 2013 acquisition. This foundation, he said, has given them 10.5 million ounces of gold reserves.

The company plans on undergoing more M&A to continue its growth, noting the depressed price of gold will help them acquire companies at a discount.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (OTCQX: MMRGF)

Minaurum is a Mexico-focused explorer focused on silver and gold. President and CEO Darrell Rader highlighted the Alamos Silver project, a mine in the southern region of Sonora that has remained relatively untouched in the last century.

According to Rader, Minaurum has not only increased the size of the project from 17,000 hectares to 37,000 hectares, but they’ve hit productive veins in 16 of the mine’s 17 holes.

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (OTCQX: RBYCF)

Rubicon made waves in late 2015-early 2016, when it slashed its gold resources by 88 percent and announced CEO Michael Lalonde was leaving the company after running into difficulties at its Phoenix Project in Northern Ontario.

But three years later, President & CEO George Ogilvie says the company has turned its operations around and rebooted itself. He focused on the company’s Phoenix Gold Project which, at 28,000 hectares, is the second largest land package in the Red Lake Gold Mining Camp, one of the largest gold mines in the world.

The company expects to put out an economic assessment in the second half of 2019.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Co. (OTCQX: AMAZ)

Amazing Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Plano, Texas. CEO and Director Willard McAndrew III highlighted the fact that 100 percent of the company’s 70,000-acre leasehold is in the Permian Basin, for which the company only pays a one-time fee of $200/acre, a steep discount compared to its peers.

They also recently closed on a purchase of just under 17,000 acres in Lea County, New Mexico, for which they’ve partnered with Devon Energy.

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LMGDF)

CEO & Director Marshall Koval focused on the Cangrejos project, a top-15 global gold development project located in Ecuador that currently hosts 8.5 million ounces of gold and 1 billion pounds of copper resources. The company estimates the mine has a 16-year shelf life and expects average payable production of 373 thousand ounces of gold and 43 million pounds of copper.

Drilling in the western part of the mine began in the fourth quarter, Lumina said they will provide a resource update in the second half of 2019.

Skeena Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SKREF)

Skeena Resources is a junior Canadian mining company focused on precious and base metals in the Golden Triangle region of northwest British Columbia.

Since the end of 2014, they’ve acquired five post-discovery assets in the region, though they’ve since sold two. Skeena’s two main projects are Eskay Creek and Snip Gold, and the company expects to begin exploratory drilling in both mines this summer.

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga