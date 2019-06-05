Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Chicago, IL at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at the Atlanta Regional Housing Forum at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michele Bowman is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in Chicago, IL at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
