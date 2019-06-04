44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares climbed 62.4 percent to $6.90 after the company reported year-over-year increases in sales, net income and EBITDA for the first six months of 2019.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 17 percent to $4.4101.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) climbed 14.4 percent to $4.2199.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) surged 13.9 percent to $0.3626 after the company announced the conversion of convertible preferred stock at $1.17 per share.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 13.6 percent to $8.30.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 13.4 percent to $4.56 after reporting interim results from study of reloxaliase.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 13.4 percent to $39.70 after the company reported a $1 billion buyback. The company also initiated a $0.05/share quarterly dividend.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 13 percent to $4.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) jumped 12 percent to $2.2400 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 11 percent to $16.82 after the company announced results of preclinical studies of its acoustic pulse technology which reveal its RAP device appears to be capable of selective disruption of the fibrotic septa which contribute to cellulite.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) climbed 10.9 percent to $12.20 after reporting Q1 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 10.7 percent to $9.69.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 10.4 percent to $4.69.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares surged 10.2 percent to $8.45.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 10.2 percent to $11.29.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) surged 10.1 percent to $2.61.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) surged 9.9 percent to $6.35.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) jumped 9.3 percent to $22.61.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 8.9 percent to $4.75 after falling 4.39 percent on Monday.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 8.5 percent to $5.65.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 7.8 percent to $96.13 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $76 to $132.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 7.4 percent to $5.83 after the company reported a $75 million follow-on common stock offering.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 5.6 percent to $1.13 after the company announced Tuesday its PTI-428 has been granted orphan drug designation, or ODD, by the European Commission, for treating cystic fibrosis.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 5.2 percent to $94.89. Tiffany reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 4.7 percent to $1.34 after the company announced the issuance of a US Patent covering its proprietary navigation system.
- Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) gained 4.7 percent to $32.55 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 4.6 percent to $0.8993 after the company disclosed that its TRILOGY 2 trial achieved 100 percent patient randomization target in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares tumbled 20.9 percent to $2.35. Vislink Technologies shares jumped 80 percent Monday after the company received $300 thousand in airborne video downlink orders from California and Minnesota Law Enforcement agencies.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) dropped 17.2 percent to $15.80 after reporting a 9 million share common stock offering.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) fell 14.7 percent to $3.14.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell 11.9 percent to $5.91 after rising 19.61 percent on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) dipped 11.3 percent to $2.19.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares fell 11 percent to $4.4495.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) fell 10.8 percent to $2.2301 after the company announced that its recently-acquired corn ethanol plant is expected to generate approximately $150 million in revenue.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) dipped 9.9 percent to $21.89. KeyBanc downgraded Luxfer from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 8.8 percent to $6.71.
- Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ: TIGO) dropped 8.5 percent to $51.71 after the company's largest shareholder, Kinnevik AB, filed to sell 11 million shares of Millicom stock and announced plans to sell its entire stake if the initial sale goes well.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $16.46. Box reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares dipped 8.2 percent to $5.60.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares declined 7.6 percent to $2.3473.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dropped 7.4 percent to $5.74. Kosmos Energy announced first success from 2019 Gulf of Mexico Exploration program.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) fell 6.2 percent to $23.12 after announcing a proposed follow-on public offering.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 6.2 percent to $2.42 after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
- Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) fell 4.5 percent to $13.18 after reporting a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholder.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.