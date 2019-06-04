Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced its subsidiary Recurrent Energy, LLC has signed two new deals, one with Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) and another with Dallas-based Energy Transfer.

Recurrent Energy signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with Anheuser-Busch for 310 MWp/222 MWac of electricity from its Maplewood solar project. This contract is the seventh largest commercial and industrial power purchase agreement for solar energy signed globally according to data supplied by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Recurrent Energy also signed a power purchase agreement with Energy Transfer. This agreement represents Energy Transfer's first-ever dedicated solar contract. This 40 MWp/28 MWac power contract signed with Energy Transfer for solar energy from the Maplewood 2 project has a duration of 15 years.

Canadian Solar shares are trading at $20.18 Tuesday morning, up 1.6 percent.