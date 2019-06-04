Soliton Higher Following Preclinical Results For New Version Of Acoustic Pulse Device

Medical device company Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares are trading higher again after the company highlighted its preclinical results for its new RAP device, which "is a potentially important new way to treat cellulite and improve the appearance of the skin."

Soliton claims its RAP technology has the ability to reduce cellulite and aid in tattoo removal, according to Soliton.

"While the proof-of-concept clinical trial results we have recently announced regarding the improvement in the appearance of cellulite have been very encouraging," said CEO Dr. Chris Capelli. "Understanding the basic science and biology behind these results is very important. We believe the discovery we are outlining here helps explain the promising results we saw from this trial, as well as setting the foundation for a platform technology that may have potential in a number of aesthetic indications."

Soliton's stock traded higher by 15.6 percent to $17.51 per share at time of publication.

The Benzinga's quotes page shows Soliton has about 5 million shares in its float, which could make it a low-float play.

