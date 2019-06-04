28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 79.1 percent to $7.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported year-over-year increases in sales, net income and EBITDA for the first six months of 2019.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 26.2 percent to $1.35 in pre-market trading after the company received Orphan Drug Designation in the EU for its PTI-428 cystic fibrosis treatment.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 9 percent to $4.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 8.5 percent to $4.73 in pre-market trading after falling 4.39 percent on Monday.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares rose 8.3 percent to $49.57 in pre-market trading.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 7.2 percent to $13.16 in pre-market trading. ObsEva SA reported completion of patient recruitment in IMPLANT 4 Phase 3 clinical trial of nolasiban for improving IVF outcomes.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 5 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) rose 4.9 percent to $4.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.44 percent on Monday.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 4.6 percent to $107.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 4.3 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 4.1 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported that 1,089 ES8 vehicles were delivered in May 2019.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 4 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares rose 3.5 percent to $15.56 in pre-market trading.
- CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) shares rose 3.2 percent to $32.54 in pre-market trading.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 3.1 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the first patient has been enrolled and dosed in Novan's SB206 Phase 3 Molluscum program.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) rose 3.1 percent to $36.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $1 billion buyback. The company also initiated a $0.05/share quarterly dividend.
Losers
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) fell 16.4 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Box reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 8.4 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.20 percent on Monday.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) fell 7.6 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) fell 7 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $75 million follow-on common stock offering.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 5.7 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Vislink Technologies shares jumped 80 percent Monday after the company received $300 thousand in airborne video downlink orders from California and Minnesota Law Enforcement agencies.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell 5 percent to $6.38 in pre-market trading after rising 19.61 percent on Monday.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 4.5 percent to $86.10 in pre-market trading. Tiffany reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) fell 4.5 percent to $126.99 in pre-market trading.
- Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) fell 4 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholder.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 3.9 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 3.2 percent to $6.08 in pre-market trading.
- Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) fell 2.5 percent to $62.55 in pre-market trading. Ventas priced its 11 million share public offering of common stock at $62.75 per share.
