66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 31.6 percent to close at $89.20 on Monday in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented the first clinical data evaluating a KRASG12C inhibitor, AMG 510, at ASCO 2019.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares jumped 27.1 percent to close at $7.36 on Monday.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) climbed 23.9 percent to close at $22.07. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares jumped 23 percent to close at $0.3100 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its photorefractive keratectomy pivotal study.
- Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) gained 19.8 percent to close at $8.42. Spirit MTA REIT agreed to sell a net lease portfolio to Hospitality Properties Trust for $2.4 billion in cash.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) climbed 19.6 percent to close at $6.71 on Monday after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company's lead neoantigen vaccine candidate, at ASCO 2019.
- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Com (NYSE: DD) gained 17.8 percent to close at $76.10.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) climbed 15.7 percent to close at $5.15.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 15 percent to close at $5.98 after the company announced its second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 14.7 percent to close at $4.84.
- El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) rose 13.5 percent to close at $66.08 after the company agreed to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share in cash.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 13.4 percent to close at $3.4240.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 13.3 percent to close at $43.07.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 12.6 percent to close at $4.19.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 11.8 percent to close at $0.5625 after the company announced breast cancer data from its study of Nelipepimut-S plus Trastuzumab at ASCO 2019.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) climbed 11.8 percent to close at $24.03.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) surged 11.2 percent to close at $4.96.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 10.8 percent to close at $2.66.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 10.5 percent to close at $4.1100.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 10.3 percent to close at $18.04.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) surged 9.9 percent to close at $5.78.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) gained 9.6 percent to close at $2.62.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) rose 9.5 percent to close at $2.53.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 8.5 percent to close at $7.95 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 8.8 percent to close at $34.06 after presenting biomarker and clinical data from PIVOT-02 Phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin with nivolumab at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) gained 8 percent to close at $16.79.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares gained 7.9 percent to close at $0.8847 after the company announced interim Phase 2 lung cancer data showing that its HS-110 demonstrated clinical activity in tumor patients.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) climbed 7.7 percent to close at $5.31.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 7.5 percent to close at $2.5800 after signing a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a part of commercialization strategy for ONS-5010.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 7.2 percent to close at $24.46.
Losers
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) tumbled 75 percent to close at $0.1898 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 49.8 percent to close at $2.05 after the company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 40.3 percent to close at $1.94. Aduro Biotech and Novartis presented results from ongoing Phase 1b study of STING agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody spartalizumab (PDR001) in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas at the ASCO 2019.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 26.2 percent to close at $5.68.
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) fell 25.7 percent to close at $185.45 following Q4 earnings.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) tumbled 25.3 percent to close at $5.60.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 22 percent to close at $1.74 in sympathy with Google and Amazon after the FTC and DOJ decided to put the two tech giants under antitrust oversight.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dipped 21.1 percent to close at $5.75.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares tumbled 19.5 percent to close at $15.15.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) fell 19.1 percent to close at $0.9300 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Brickell Biotech.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) dropped 18.8 percent to close at $6.82 after Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $35 to $10.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 18.7 percent to close at $11.34.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 18.7 percent to close at $5.30 after the company reported the retirement of CEO Chip Perry.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares declined 15.4 percent to close at $10.46.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dropped 14.2 percent to close at $2.9700.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 12.5 percent to close at $1.82.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dipped 11.8 percent to close at $6.71. BioSig Technologies received $4.6 million in warrant and option exercises in Q1 and Q2 2019.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.3 percent to close at $3.15.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) tumbled 11.1 percent to close at $8.07.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) dipped 11.1 percent to close at $8.74.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) dropped 10.9 percent to close at $2.61.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 10.6 percent to close at $4.55.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $3.99. TuanChe entered into an agreement to acquire Longye International Limited.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 10.3 percent to close at $51.82 after Humana announced it would not propose to merge with Centene.
- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) fell 10.3 percent to close at $89.87.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $9.13.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.7300 after presenting results from the CDX-3379 clinical program at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 10 percent to close at $2.16 after receiving notice of delisting for warrants.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) tumbled 9.2 percent to close at $4.9500.
- NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.1 percent to close at $0.2500 after the company received 'favorable' comments from the FDA regarding its pre-IND application for its lead drug candidate.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 8.9 percent to close at $16.36.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 8.6 percent to close at $5.00.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 8.1 percent to close at $2.8500 following Q1 results.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dipped 7.8 percent to close at $8.92.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 6.1 percent to close at $1,038.74 after the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into Google.
