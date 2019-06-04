Market Overview

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 5:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 31.6 percent to close at $89.20 on Monday in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented the first clinical data evaluating a KRASG12C inhibitor, AMG 510, at ASCO 2019.
  • ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares jumped 27.1 percent to close at $7.36 on Monday.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) climbed 23.9 percent to close at $22.07. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.
  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares jumped 23 percent to close at $0.3100 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its photorefractive keratectomy pivotal study.
  • Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) gained 19.8 percent to close at $8.42. Spirit MTA REIT agreed to sell a net lease portfolio to Hospitality Properties Trust for $2.4 billion in cash.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) climbed 19.6 percent to close at $6.71 on Monday after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company's lead neoantigen vaccine candidate, at ASCO 2019.
  • E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Com (NYSE: DD) gained 17.8 percent to close at $76.10.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) climbed 15.7 percent to close at $5.15.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 15 percent to close at $5.98 after the company announced its second pivotal Phase 3 trial of IV tramadol met its primary and key secondary endpoints.
  • Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) climbed 14.7 percent to close at $4.84.
  • El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) rose 13.5 percent to close at $66.08 after the company agreed to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share in cash.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 13.4 percent to close at $3.4240.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 13.3 percent to close at $43.07.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 12.6 percent to close at $4.19.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) rose 11.8 percent to close at $0.5625 after the company announced breast cancer data from its study of Nelipepimut-S plus Trastuzumab at ASCO 2019.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) climbed 11.8 percent to close at $24.03.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) surged 11.2 percent to close at $4.96.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) climbed 10.8 percent to close at $2.66.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 10.5 percent to close at $4.1100.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 10.3 percent to close at $18.04.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) surged 9.9 percent to close at $5.78.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) gained 9.6 percent to close at $2.62.
  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) rose 9.5 percent to close at $2.53.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)gained 8.8 percent to close at $34.06 in sympathy with Amgen after the company presented the first clinical data evaluating a KRASG12C inhibitor, AMG 510, at ASCO 2019.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 8.5 percent to close at $7.95 after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 8.8 percent to close at $34.06 after presenting biomarker and clinical data from PIVOT-02 Phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin with nivolumab at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) gained 8 percent to close at $16.79.
  • Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares gained 7.9 percent to close at $0.8847 after the company announced interim Phase 2 lung cancer data showing that its HS-110 demonstrated clinical activity in tumor patients.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) climbed 7.7 percent to close at $5.31.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 7.5 percent to close at $2.5800 after signing a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a part of commercialization strategy for ONS-5010.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 7.2 percent to close at $24.46.

Losers

  • FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) tumbled 75 percent to close at $0.1898 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) fell 49.8 percent to close at $2.05 after the company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 40.3 percent to close at $1.94. Aduro Biotech and Novartis presented results from ongoing Phase 1b study of STING agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody spartalizumab (PDR001) in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas at the ASCO 2019.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 26.2 percent to close at $5.68.
  • Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) fell 25.7 percent to close at $185.45 following Q4 earnings.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) tumbled 25.3 percent to close at $5.60.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) dropped 22 percent to close at $1.74 in sympathy with Google and Amazon after the FTC and DOJ decided to put the two tech giants under antitrust oversight.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dipped 21.1 percent to close at $5.75.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares tumbled 19.5 percent to close at $15.15.
  • Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) fell 19.1 percent to close at $0.9300 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Brickell Biotech.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) dropped 18.8 percent to close at $6.82 after Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $35 to $10.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 18.7 percent to close at $11.34.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 18.7 percent to close at $5.30 after the company reported the retirement of CEO Chip Perry.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares declined 15.4 percent to close at $10.46.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dropped 14.2 percent to close at $2.9700.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares declined 12.5 percent to close at $1.82.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dipped 11.8 percent to close at $6.71. BioSig Technologies received $4.6 million in warrant and option exercises in Q1 and Q2 2019.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 11.3 percent to close at $3.15.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) tumbled 11.1 percent to close at $8.07.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) dipped 11.1 percent to close at $8.74.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) dropped 10.9 percent to close at $2.61.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 10.6 percent to close at $4.55.
  • TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $3.99. TuanChe entered into an agreement to acquire Longye International Limited.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 10.3 percent to close at $51.82 after Humana announced it would not propose to merge with Centene.
  • Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) fell 10.3 percent to close at $89.87.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $9.13.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 10.2 percent to close at $2.7300 after presenting results from the CDX-3379 clinical program at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 10 percent to close at $2.16 after receiving notice of delisting for warrants.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) tumbled 9.2 percent to close at $4.9500.
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.1 percent to close at $0.2500 after the company received 'favorable' comments from the FDA regarding its pre-IND application for its lead drug candidate.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 8.9 percent to close at $16.36.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 8.6 percent to close at $5.00.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 8.1 percent to close at $2.8500 following Q1 results.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dipped 7.8 percent to close at $8.92.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 6.1 percent to close at $1,038.74 after the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into Google.

8 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2019