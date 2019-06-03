5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $27.2 million, beating estimates by $600,000.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 4.4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $81.3 million, beating estimates by $7.5 million.
Losers
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.03), beating estimates by 2 cents. The company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Outlook TheraPeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are down 3 percent after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $75 million follow-on offering of common stock.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.