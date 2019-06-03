Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

All The Updates, Features Apple Showed Off At WWDC 2019: Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina And More

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
All The Updates, Features Apple Showed Off At WWDC 2019: Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina And More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rolled out some much-awaited new features at the annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday. Here’s a look at the highlights.

Mac Pro

Apple rolled out its new redesigned Mac Pro, which will start at $5,999. It has more memory, more cooling power, and more USB ports. It will be available in the fall.

Sign In With Apple

One of the more popular new things is likely to be “Sign In With Apple,” a new authentication mechanism that allows people to sign in to third-party apps with their Apple ID in a similar way to how people can now sign in to some apps with their Facebook or Google ID. Apple says “Sign In” will have the added benefit of more privacy for the user because it’s free from tracking.

Dark Mode

Apple will add a system-wide dark mode setting that to many, will look better and may save battery power. Instead of bright white backgrounds on some apps, the background will be dark.

iTunes

Apple’s music service is being replaced with three separate services: A music service, a Podcast provider and a TV app.

See Also: Apple Falls As Justice Department Given Jurisdiction For Possible Antitrust Probe

Apple Maps

The company rolled out a new Apple Maps feature that is similar to Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Google Streetview. Apple’s been collecting the street view data for a few years in cars, just as Google did, to create a competing photo-based map.

WatchOS6

Apple also previewed watchOS6, adding new functions to its signature wearable device, including Cycle tracking to help women monitor menstrual cycle information, and an app called Noise that notifies wearers when the sound around them is dangerously loud. Apple also is putting the app store directly on Apple Watch.

Catalina

The next version of macOS (10.15) will be called Catalina. Among the new features of Catalina. It will be able to use an iPad as a secondary display with the “Sidecar” feature. Users will be able to completely control Catalina with Voice Control.

iPadOS

iPad is getting its own operating system. It allows users to work with multiple files and documents from the same app with a new Split View, and to switch between multiple apps in Slide Over. For example, Apple said, users can write an email while viewing another one side-by-side.

Price Action

Apple's stock closed down 1.01 percent at $173.30 per share.

Photo: macOS Catalina

Posted-In: Apple Mac Worldwide Developer Conference WWDCNews Events Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOGL)

Are We Heading Toward A Cashless Society? The CEO Of Raise Thinks So
UBS: Despite Regulatory Risk, Alphabet Is A Buy
Apple Falls As Justice Department Given Jurisdiction For Possible Antitrust Probe
Apple's iPadOS Unveiling Leaked
Facebook Falls Following Reports Of Potential FTC Probe
51 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In KWEB

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3