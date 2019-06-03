Market Overview

Apple's iPadOS Unveiling Leaked
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Details have leaked that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s mission to make the iPad more of a productivity machine and PC replacement at the annual Worldwide Developer Confernece might include giving its underlying software the following new name, iPadOS, reports The Verge.

The references to “iPadOS” first appeared on the company’s website ahead of Monday's keynote, suggesting Apple will split iOS as we know it into two versions: one for iPhone (still iOS), and the other for iPad.

Apple shares traded around $175.12 at time of publication.

Posted-In: iPad iPadOS The Verge Worldwide Developers Conference WWDCNews Rumors Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

