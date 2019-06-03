Market Overview

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares rose 59.4 percent to $0.40 in pre-market trading after the company received FDA approval to initiate its photorefractive keratectomy pivotal study.
  • Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares rose 25.6 percent to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced interim Phase 2 lung cancer data showing that its HS-110 demonstrated clinical activity in tumor patients.
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 25.3 percent to $22.32 in pre-market trading. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 25.3 percent to $7.03 in pre-market trading after the company presented results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company's lead neoantigen vaccine candidate, at ASCO 2019.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 15.2 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after the company signed a $3 million agreement with Golden Grand for the licensing and sale of goods for Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler system in greater China.
  • El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) rose 13.8 percent to $66.25 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund for $68.25 per share in cash.
  • NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) rose 12.7 percent to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company received 'favorable' comments from the FDA regarding its pre-IND application for its lead drug candidate.
  • Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) rose 10.4 percent to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Brickell Biotech.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 10.3 percent to $20.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares rose 9.4 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading after presenting biomarker and clinical data from PIVOT-02 Phase 2 study of bempegaldesleukin with nivolumab at the ASCO Annual Meeting.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares rose 9.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after winning $95 million of US Government contracts.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 8.8 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after the company presented data from its recently completed Phase II trial in patients with hepatocellular cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 6.6 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after presenting results from the CDX-3379 clinical program at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in Chicago.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 5.7 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.65 percent on Friday.
  • Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 6.3 percent to $7.79 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 5 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading after signing a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies as a part of commercialization strategy for ONS-5010.
  • Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) rose 4.5 percent to $43.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 3.7 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) rose 3.4 percent to $8.94 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical from Perform to Outperform and announced a $12 price target.

Losers

  • FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) fell 83.5 percent to $0.13 in pre-market trading after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) rose 11 percent to $5.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 8.3 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that Humana has confirmed it will not make a proposal to combine with Centene.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 4.8 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after declining 16.41 percent on Friday.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 4.7 percent to $26.30 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Big Lots from Buy to Underperform.
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) fell 4.7 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 3.9 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Infinera from Neutral to Underweight.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) fell 3.9 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) fell 3.8 percent to $18.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) fell 3.4 percent to $6.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) fell 3.4 percent to $1,069.02 in pre-market trading after the Justice Department announced an antitrust investigation into Google.

