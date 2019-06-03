Market Overview

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 6:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares climbed 62.5 percent to close at $1.95 on Friday following an 8-K filing late Thursday disclosing its board and Edesa Biotech approved a transaction that was originally disclosed on March 8. During the fiscal second quarter, Stellar Biotech entered into a share exchange agreement with Edesa Biotech, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, Edesa Biotech shareholders agreed to exchange their shares of Edesa for newly-issued common shares of Stellar.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 24.9 percent to close at $4.76.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 24.7 percent to close at $5.61 after the company disclosed that GEN-009 clinical results presentation has been selected by ASCO's Journal of Clinical Oncology as a top 10 featured immuno-oncology abstract.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 17.9 percent to close at $2.90.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) climbed 16.4 percent to close at $4.19.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 13.4 percent to close at $58.50 after the company reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares surged 12.4 percent to close at $2.44.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares rose 12.3 percent to close at $5.47.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) climbed 11.7 percent to close at $44.98 after reporting Q1 results. Genesco posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $495.651 million.
  • Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) gained 11.2 percent to close at $15.72.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 11.1 percent to close at $6.50.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) surged 9.9 percent to close at $25.79.
  • Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 9.7 percent to close at $9.99.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 9.4 percent to close at $25.61.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) gained 9.3 percent to close at $9.83. Myovant Sciences priced its 15.15 million share public offering of common shares at $8.25 per share.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) climbed 8.7 percent to close at $20.10.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 8.5 percent to close at $2.42.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares rose 8.4 percent to close at $7.61.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) climbed 8.4 percent to close at $3.87.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 7.9 percent to close at $2.19.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares rose 7.3 percent to close at $13.29.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) surged 6.2 percent to close at $4.46.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares rose 6.2 percent to close at $113.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued strong Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 6.1 percent to close at $27.60 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 4 percent to close at $5.04 following Q1 results.

 

Losers

  • Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) dipped 31.4 percent to close at $0.5530 in a potential sell off as traders appear to take profits following the stock's Thursday rally. Shares spiked on Thursday after the company announced a stem-cell collaboration for kidney disease.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares dipped 29.7 percent to close at $13.99 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued weak Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares fell 22.8 percent to close at $4.75 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) tumbled 20.7 percent to close at $7.20. XBiotech priced its 4.848 million share common stock offering at $8.25 per share.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 17.2 percent to close at $25.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 16.4 percent to close at $3.31 after surging 21.10 percent on Thursday.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 15 percent to close at $2.3900.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 14.4 percent to close at $17.95. Conn's posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed views.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) dropped 14.4 percent to close at $3.46.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 14.1 percent to close at $28.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dropped 13 percent to close at $9.92.
  • SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) shares declined 12.9 percent to close at $3.03.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 12.7 percent to close at $1.8250.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares fell 12.4 percent to close at $7.29 after climbing 18.86 percent on Thursday.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dipped 11.9 percent to close at $2.08.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 11.1 percent to close at $3.35.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 10.7 percent to close at $5.26.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dipped 10.5 percent to close at $8.84.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 10.4 percent to close at $3.20.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) fell 10.3 percent to close at $34.82 after the company issued updated interim data of repotrectinib in advanced ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 10.3 percent to close at $59.55. Dell reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) dipped 10 percent to close at $11.31.
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) dropped 9.7 percent to close at $12.39.
  • Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) slipped 9.7 percent to close at $25.76.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 9.6 percent to close at $2.93.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) dropped 9.5 percent to close at $22.66.
  • Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) dipped 9.4 percent to close at $33.09 after the company cut its FY19 guidance to below the consensus estimates.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 9.3 percent to close at $18.68 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 8.8 percent to close at $3.65.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares fell 8.6 percent to close at $26.13.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 7.4 percent to close at $176.98 following Q1 results.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) shares declined 7.1 percent to close at $123.67.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) shares dipped 6.9 percent to close at $7.57.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 6.8 percent to close at $17.71.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 6 percent to close at $68.63, despite reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 5.8 percent to close at $12.62 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
  • CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) dropped 5.2 percent to close at $16.06.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) dropped 4.5 percent to close at $113.28 after President Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports. The company operates railroad networks in the US and Mexico.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 4.3 percent to close at $33.34 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.

