Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 5:24am   Comments
  • The manufacturing PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak at the Union League Club of Chicago at 1:25 p.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Singapore at 9:45 p.m. ET.

