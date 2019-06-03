Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak at the Union League Club of Chicago at 1:25 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Singapore at 9:45 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.