Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) named Robert Brasher as its new vice president and chief commercial officer, effective June 3, 2019.

Brasher, a 19-year veteran of the asset-light logistics company, succeeds Patrick J. O'Malley, who has been in the role since 2011.

A 34-year veteran of Landstar, O'Malley also served as Operations Coordinator, Director of Fleet Management, Landstar Vice President of Safety and President of the Landstar Carrier Group. He will continue as a Special Advisor to Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni through February 2020.

"Pat's knowledge, insight and guidance has been invaluable to the entire Landstar network, including the owner-operator and independent sales agent entrepreneurs we support," Gattoni said. "We thank Pat for his significant contribution to our organization over his many years of service."

Brasher was most recently Executive Vice President, Western Field Division. In his new role, he will be responsible for Landstar's sales via agency development and customer relations to drive business growth and market share.

"Rob has been an integral part of Landstar's success for many years. Through his experience with Landstar, Rob has gained significant respect and trust from our agents and customers," Gattoni said. "Rob's expertise in sales, agency development and customer growth has positioned him to make a seamless transition into the role of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer."

