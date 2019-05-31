28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 12.4 percent to $29.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 11 percent to $57.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 9.1 percent to $4.34 in pre-market trading.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares rose 6.6 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued updated results of studies in advanced cervical cancer and melanoma support long-term efficacy of iovance tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares rose 6 percent to $113.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued strong Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) rose 4.7 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) shares rose 4.2 percent to $12.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.29 percent on Thursday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 2.8 percent to $22.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 5.9 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading after rising 9.03 percent on Thursday.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 31.7 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued weak Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 22 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) fell 15.5 percent to $9.41 in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 15.1 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 12.6 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 11.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 18.86 percent on Thursday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) fell 8.8 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading. Myovant Sciences priced its 15.15 million share public offering of common shares at $8.25 per share.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 7.6 percent to $3.66 in pre-market trading after surging 21.10 percent on Thursday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 6.2 percent to $15.52 in pre-market trading.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) fell 6 percent to $176.00 in pre-market trading. Constellation is expected to release Q1 earnings on June 28.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 5.5 percent to $12.66 in pre-market trading following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 5.4 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.79 percent on Thursday.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 5.4 percent to $69.04 in pre-market trading, despite reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 5.2 percent to $181.22 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 5.1 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 5.1 percent to $33.03 in pre-market trading following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 4.1 percent to $315.00 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty Increported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 3.8 percent to $9.38 in pre-market trading following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 3.3 percent to $64.20 in pre-market trading. Dell reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
