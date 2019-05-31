56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) surged 103.4 percent to close at $0.8055 on Thursday after the company announced a collaboration with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop stem cell-based bioprinted tissue treatments for kidney disease.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 39.8 percent to close at $1.58 after a 60 percent gain on Wednesday following questionable, unconfirmed and unreliable rumors of takeover interest.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 34.2 percent to close at $3.2349.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 21.3 percent to close at $5.12.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares gained 21.1 percent to close at $3.96.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 18.9 percent to close at $8.32. Eltek shares climbed around 327 Wednesday after reporting Q1 results.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) surged 18.9 percent to close at $12.34.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) gained 16.5 percent to close at $17.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- BRP Inc (NASDAQ: DOOO) gained 15.6 percent to close at $30.89 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales up from last year.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 15.5 percent to close at $3.36.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 15.3 percent to close at $9.88.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 14.7 percent to close at $154.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 12.5 percent to close at $4.50.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 11.7 percent to close at $3.06.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NASDAQ: FSI) gained 11.6 percent to close at $4.04.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) rose 11.3 percent to close at $79.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) gained 10.9 percent to close at $3.36.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 10.7 percent to close at $4.97.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) climbed 9.9 percent to close at $2.45.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 9.7 percent to close at $19.41 following strong Q1 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 9.4 percent to close at $3.03.
- Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 9 percent to close at $4.95 after the company announced the launch of its 'Sell Back' guarantee In Thailand. The company said customers will be offered currency, called Reebonz Credits, that can be used for future purchase on the platform.
- Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) rose 8.4 percent to close at $0.91 after the company announced preclinical data supporting AV-101's potential for treating neuropathic pain comparable to Pregabalin.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) rose 7.2 percent to close at $127.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) gained 6.9 percent to close at $156.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) shares gained 6.2 percent to close at $0.3290 after the company announced the introduction of its 'HempOverView' platform, which combines web-based data collection with aerial imaging technology to assist state administrators and growers with hemp cultivation.
- Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) gained 6.1 percent to close at $1.22.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) gained 6 percent to close at $19.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) gained 5.9 percent to close at $4.31.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA) climbed 5.5 percent to close at $34.18 after a CNBC report suggested that CBS is preparing for merger talks with the company.
Losers
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares dipped 53.5 percent to close at $1.68 on Thursday following mixed Q1 results and reduced FY19 GAAP EPS guidance.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) fell 25.2 percent to close at $8.99 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 20.2 percent to close at $26.99.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares tumbled 20.1 percent to close at $1.91 after the company announced it received FDA Type A meeting minutes related to the previously announced clinical Hold on its ZGN-1061.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dropped 18.3 percent to close at $52.92.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 17.9 percent to close at $8.32 after reporting first-quarter results. Comps were up 2.4 percent year-over-year. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) dropped 17 percent to close at $2.05.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) fell 16 percent to close at $1.73 following Q4 results.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares dropped 14.9 percent to close at $84.49. PVH reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) shares declined 14.2 percent to close at $9.67.
- BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares fell 13.3 percent to close at $2.60 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) dipped 11.2 percent to close at $2.53.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) tumbled 11.1 percent to close at $2.00. Aptose priced its 10 million share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped 10.3 percent to close at $3.24.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) fell 10.2 percent to close at $8.50.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $5.62.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) fell 10.1 percent to close at $3.10.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) dropped 10.1 percent to close at $4.18.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) fell 9.8 percent to close at $2.29.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $10.96 after the company reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dropped 9.4 percent to close at $4.04.
- Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) fell 7.2 percent to close at $28.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reaffirmed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) dropped 7.1 percent to close at $41.00, despite beating Q1 EPS and sales, after the company provided Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 5.2 percent to close at $3.87. ReWalk Robotics shares climbed over 37 percent Wednesday after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 5.1 percent to close at $204.30. Palo Alto reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to purchase two companies, Twistlock and PureSec.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) fell 4.8 percent to close at $17.50. Wedbush maintained Abercrombie & Fitch with an Underperform and lowered the price target from $23 to $16, while Bank of America lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
