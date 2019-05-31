Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 5:08am   Comments
  • Data on personal income and consumer spending for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, GA at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for May is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

 

