Celebrating 100 Episodes: FreightWaves Now Inspires Former Truck Driver To Seek Employment At FreightWaves

It started out small, but FreightWaves Now has always aimed to give you a big industry advantage. Now in its one hundredth episode, our expert knowledge continues to set you up for future success.

"When I first saw FreightWaves Now, it was a very serendipitous moment. No one has ever done anything like this before and being an industry mover, no one could ever do this again," said FreightWaves SONAR Account Executive, Kyle Cunningham.

Kyle Cunningham, a former truck driver and freight broker, just so happened to stumble upon FreightWaves Now months ago.

"It was not until they dove into the SONAR aspect on the show that I thought this is extremely revolutionary," said Cunningham.

Cunningham says he was inspired by FreightWaves Now to learn more about the company as a whole.

"I went on the website and said, I just absolutely have to work here no matter what it takes," said Cunningham.

Fast forward to today, Cunningham is now working at FreightWaves as a SONAR Account Executive. It has all come full circle. He occasionally finds himself in front of the camera on FreightWaves Now, enlightening folks behind their screens.

"Every single production of FreightWaves Now is growing in its production ability every day. One hundred episodes, we are just getting started," said Cunningham.

Image sourced from Pixabay