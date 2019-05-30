Introducing Our New Event Series: FreightWaves LIVE

FreightWaves is proud to deliver 24/7 news, data and industry insights, and now, as an extension of the FreightWaves brand, we're combining the events previously known as Transparency and MarketWaves to bring you the groundbreaking FreightWaves LIVE series. It's not just an event, it's an experience.

To keep participants informed about the constantly changing ​freight ​market​s​ and rapidly evolving technology that the industry is constantly producing, FreightWaves LIVE will take place twice a year—Spring and Fall—in cities across the US.

Merging these two event platforms—while providing access to unrivaled industry expertise, data driven insights, and live demos of emerging technology that are a FreightWaves trademark—allows us to deliver an innovative experience like no other.

The new event platform is also expanding its coverage to include all modes of freight transportation—trucking, maritime, intermodal and air cargo—as well as global freight technology. It's a platform for forward-thinking industry participants to share ideas, and to play a part in taking freight to the next level.

"Across the board, we're seeing more investment in the freight tech space than ever before. We see FreightWaves LIVE as an opportunity to create a space that allows others to evangelize their own technology through cutting-edge demos and for experts to share their unconventional approaches to the issues we're facing today and tomorrow," said Craig Fuller, CEO and Founder of FreightWaves.

FreightWaves LIVE will be both technology and market-driven, pointing you to the emerging technologies and solutions that will propel the market into the future. And don't worry—we still love pushing the envelope. From keynote speakers with new perspectives, the hottest tech in the industry, VIP experiences after-hours, and the data-driven tribal knowledge we always bring to the table, FreightWaves LIVE is posed to be a can't miss event series.

Are you ready for what comes next? Join us at FreightWaves LIVE Chicago, November 12-13, 2019 to find out. To secure your spot at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago, click here. Get your tickets now before pricing goes up. Starting June 1, ticket prices rise to $1,195 for a single ticket. Combo package pricing will also go up next month, so don't wait.

