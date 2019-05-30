Market Overview

Report: Juul Could Open Its Own US Stores
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2019 1:44pm   Comments
E-cigarette maker and vape company Juul Labs is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Juul hasn't made a final decision on when and where it will open its own U.S. stores, which would only admit adults, but has hired staff for "potential locations" in Dallas and Houston, according to the WSJ report.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed restrictions that would prohibit convenience stores and gas stations from selling e-cigarette flavors other than tobacco, mint and menthol. Juul is known for its fruity flavor, but WSJ quoted its source saying the company plans to sell only tobacco, mint and menthol flavors in any U.S. stores it opens.

Juul also sells its vaping devices online.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), Marlboro's parent company, in December bought a 35-percent stake in Juul for $12.8 billion.

Altria's stock traded nearly unchanged at $50.14 per share Thursday afternoon.

