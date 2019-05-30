Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 30, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 1:53pm   Comments
Share:

This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.

  1. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares were up 38 percent to $9.66 Thursday on above average volume. The company reported first-quarter EPS of 12 cents, up from $(0.33) year-over-year.
  2. Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 19.4 percent to $24.15 on higher than normal volume. The stock traded on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
  3. Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were up 26 percent to $1.43 per share. On Wednesday, the stock rose 60 percent following questionable, unconfirmed rumors of takeover interest by Johnson & Johnson.
  4. Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) shares were up 5.1 percent to $35.64. Bank of America downgraded the stock following its first-quarter earnings.
  5. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 1 percent to $187.58. Barclays reiterated an Underweight rating and lowered the stock’s price target from $192 to $150.
  6. ReWalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares dropped 13.7 percent to $3.52 per share. The stock was up 20 percent Wednesday after the company received CE mark for its Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
  7. Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dropped 2.8 percent to $3.80. The stock was up 20 percent on Wednesday after the company reaffirmed its sales guidance.
  8. Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares traded 4.5 percent higher to $101.92.
  9. Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) was up 103 percent to 80 cents per share. The company announced a collaboration with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop cell-based bioprinted tissue treatments for kidney disease.
  10. Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares were volatile Thursday morning. The company on Wednesday announced results from its KALM-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA showed significant improvement in primary and secondary endpoints.

Posted-In: News Intraday Update Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARA + BYND)

Amid Plant-Based Meat Craze, KFC Might Explore Alternatives To Chicken
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 29, 2019
German Supermarket Chain Lidl Sells Out Of Beyond Meat Burgers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Johnson & Johnson Analyst: 3 Takeaways On Opioid Litigation

Report: Juul Could Open Its Own US Stores