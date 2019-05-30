A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 30, 2019
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares were up 38 percent to $9.66 Thursday on above average volume. The company reported first-quarter EPS of 12 cents, up from $(0.33) year-over-year.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 19.4 percent to $24.15 on higher than normal volume. The stock traded on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were up 26 percent to $1.43 per share. On Wednesday, the stock rose 60 percent following questionable, unconfirmed rumors of takeover interest by Johnson & Johnson.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) shares were up 5.1 percent to $35.64. Bank of America downgraded the stock following its first-quarter earnings.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 1 percent to $187.58. Barclays reiterated an Underweight rating and lowered the stock’s price target from $192 to $150.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares dropped 13.7 percent to $3.52 per share. The stock was up 20 percent Wednesday after the company received CE mark for its Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dropped 2.8 percent to $3.80. The stock was up 20 percent on Wednesday after the company reaffirmed its sales guidance.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares traded 4.5 percent higher to $101.92.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) was up 103 percent to 80 cents per share. The company announced a collaboration with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop cell-based bioprinted tissue treatments for kidney disease.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares were volatile Thursday morning. The company on Wednesday announced results from its KALM-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA showed significant improvement in primary and secondary endpoints.
