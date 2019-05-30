Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares ticked a bit lower Thursday morning following a report that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s KFC could join the meat-free revolution and add plant-based products to their menu.

"If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have said no, to be completely honest with you," KFC's U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Business Insider. "Because, we're about fried chicken."

Hochman said he has made "several appointments" in the last two weeks "with some of the big guys, just to figure out — what does alternative protein look like in chicken?"

Beyond Meat has managed to scientifically replicate ground beef from plant protein. The California-based company went public on May 2 and has surged higher ever since.

On Wednesday, reports emerged the German supermarket Lidl had sold out of Beyond Meat burgers.

Beyond Meat traded higher by 1.1 percent at $98.63 per share at time of publication Thursday.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr