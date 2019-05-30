Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Amid Plant-Based Meat Craze, KFC Might Explore Alternatives To Chicken
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2019 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Amid Plant-Based Meat Craze, KFC Might Explore Alternatives To Chicken

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares ticked a bit lower Thursday morning following a report that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s KFC could join the meat-free revolution and add plant-based products to their menu.

"If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have said no, to be completely honest with you," KFC's U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Business Insider. "Because, we're about fried chicken."

Hochman said he has made "several appointments" in the last two weeks "with some of the big guys, just to figure out — what does alternative protein look like in chicken?"

Beyond Meat has managed to scientifically replicate ground beef from plant protein. The California-based company went public on May 2 and has surged higher ever since.

On Wednesday, reports emerged the German supermarket Lidl had sold out of Beyond Meat burgers.

Beyond Meat traded higher by 1.1 percent at $98.63 per share at time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

The Impossible Whopper Is Coming To A Burger King Near You

McDonald's Holds Back On Plant-Based Burger Trend

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: Business Insider Kevin Hochman KFC plant-based meatNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM + BYND)

25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 29, 2019
German Supermarket Chain Lidl Sells Out Of Beyond Meat Burgers
Bank Of America On Beyond Meat: 'No Cattle' To The Investment Story
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Beyond Meat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Micro-Cap Biotech Zafgen Plunges To Record Low: What You Need To Know

XRP/USD Could Soon Blast Through $0.47 Resistance