Lightbridge Receives Department Of Energy Voucher For Its Fuel

Nuclear fuel technology development company Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR)'s Framatome has received a voucher from the U.S. Department of Energy’s granting approval to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel.

Framatome is a French fuel and technology company. This is Framatome’s third accelerated innovation in nuclear voucher (GAIN) and its first supporting the Lightbridge Fuel design conducted by Enfission LLC, the joint venture between Framatome and Lightbridge.

The DOE’s GAIN program supports the development of Lightbridge Fuel in collaboration with Idaho National Laboratory.

“This voucher enables Framatome to apply focused attention on key licensing steps to commercialize Lightbridge Fuel,” said Robert Freeman, vice president, contracts and services, fuel commercial and customer center at Framatome in a press release. “We are enthusiastic about the transformative science and technology benefits of this metallic fuel’s unique composition and geometry for the nuclear energy industry."

Lightbridge shares spiked up more than 8 percent on high volume early Thursday morning, but traded lower around 80 cents per share at time of publication.