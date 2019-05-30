25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 22.2 percent to $1.38 in pre-market trading after a 60 percent gain on Wednesday following questionable, unconfirmed and unreliable rumors of takeover interest.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) rose 13.1 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after surging 37.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) shares rose 11.4 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.63 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that a patent has been granted in the U.S. for novel formulation of cytisinicline.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) rose 8.1 percent to $77.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) rose 7.7 percent to $145.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 7 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) rose 6.3 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) rose 6.2 percent to $125.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 4.9 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after rising 8.37 percent on Wednesday.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 4.2 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading. ReWalk Robotics shares climbed over 37 percent Wednesday after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 3.2 percent to $100.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.37 percent on Wednesday.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 3.1 percent to $6.38 in pre-market trading. Zynga reported the launch of 'Game Of Thrones' slots casino.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) rose 3 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 13.2 percent to $8.79 in pre-market trading after reporting first-quarter results. Comps were up 2.4 percent year-over-year. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares fell 11.4 percent to $87.90 in pre-market trading. PVH reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 10.3 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading. The stock rose 326 percent Wednesday after reporting first-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, up from $(0.33) in last year's first quarter.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 8.3 percent to $18.61 in pre-market trading after rising 42.62 percent on Wednesday.
- Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) fell 8.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) fell 8.1 percent to $11.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 7.1 percent to $199.98 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to purchase two companies, Twistlock and PureSec.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 6.7 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q1 sales and cut FY19 guidance.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) fell 4.9 percent to $11.05 in pre-market trading.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares fell 2.8 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after declining 10.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 2.7 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 30.86 percent on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.