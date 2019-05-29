4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares are up 4 percent. The stock rose 326 percent in the regular session after reporting first-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, up from $(0.33) in last year's first quarter. Sales came in at $8.7 million, down from $8.943 million in last year's quarter.
Losers
- Tilly’s Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares are down 9 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share, falling in line with the consensus. Sales came in at $130.3 million, beating estimates by $1.57 million. Comps were up 2.4 percent year-over-year. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) shares are down 10 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.46, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $2.237 billion, beating estimates by $133 million.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.31, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $726.6 million, beating estimates by $22.55 million.
