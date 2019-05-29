Market Overview

Intelsat Cancels Out Of Upcoming Conferences
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2019 1:38pm   Comments
Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares traded lower as traders circulated chatter the company cancelled out of an upcoming conference.

An Intelsat spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga the group will no longer attend a Cowen conference as well as the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Communications Conference scheduled for June 4-5, citing "an unexpected schedule conflict that precludes [the] ability to attend."

Intelsat's stock traded down about 1.2 percent to $19.59 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: News Events Exclusives Best of Benzinga

