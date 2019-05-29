An Ethiopian Airlines pilot raised concerns with his superiors that more training was needed on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)'s 737 Air Max plane, according to a new Bloomberg report.

Documents and e-mails reviewed by Bloomberg show that Ethiopian Airlines pilot Bernd Kai von Hoesslin expressed concerns related to maintenance, pilot rest and operational procedures, the publication reported.

The pilot said a crash could "for sure" occur if pilots don't properly handle the 737 Air Max's flight-control feature and corresponding cockpit warnings, according to Bloomberg.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Ethiopian Airlines denied the report.

The airline said the "allegations are baseless and factually incorrect," adding that the pilot in question is a "disgruntled former employee of the airline who has left the airline after many administrative problems."

The airline "strictly complies with all global safety standard and regulatory requirements," the statement said.

The International Air Transport Association is hosting an event in South Korea, and Director General Alexandre de Juniac reportedly offered an update on the grounded 737 Air Max fleet.

The official is not expecting the fleet to fly for another "10 to 12 weeks," according to CNBC.

Final approval is "in the hands of regulators," de Juniac said.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is set to speak Wednesday at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

One of the more important talking points to watch is any commentary on when the 737 Air Max is expected to return to service, CNBC's Phil LeBeau said Wednesday.

His speech comes at a time when Asian airlines are reportedly saying they were informed by Boeing that the fleet of planes could return to the skies as early as July, LeBeau said.

Street analysts will also be paying attention to any commentary related to 737 Air Max production, he said.

The executive could potentially detail how production will ramp once the grounding is over and how the the company will finalize the delivery of planes that have already been sold.

It is also possible the speech will pass without offering any new clarity.

"What exactly does he say?" LeBeau said. "Does he say anything at all?

