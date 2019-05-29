Broadband connectivity products and services for aviation provider, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) has announced plans to build a 5G network for aviation.

The new air-to-ground network will be designed for use on business aviation aircraft, commercial regional jets as well as smaller mainline jets operating within the contiguous U.S. and Canada. Gogo expects the network to be available for business and commercial aviation in 2021.

Gogo will build the 5G network on its existing infrastructure of around 250 towers and will use unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4GHz range.

"We expect to launch Gogo 5G at the same time as the terrestrial telecommunications companies are deploying the same generation of technology on the ground – a first in the inflight connectivity industry," said CEO Oakleigh Thorne in a press release.

Gogo's stock closed Tuesday at $5.20 per share.