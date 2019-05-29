Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
