Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 4:38am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

