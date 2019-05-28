Market Overview

Walmart Hires Ex-Google, Amazon Exec Kumar As CTO
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2019 4:07pm   Comments
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has hired former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive Suresh Kumar as its chief technology and chief development officer, CNBC reported.

Most recently, Kumar worked at Google, where until July he served as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics.

Prior to this position, Kumar was the corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s cloud infrastructure and operations.

Walmart shares were down 0.24 percent at $102.42 at the close Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: CNBCNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

