Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has hired former Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive Suresh Kumar as its chief technology and chief development officer, CNBC reported.

Most recently, Kumar worked at Google, where until July he served as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics.

Prior to this position, Kumar was the corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s cloud infrastructure and operations.

Walmart shares were down 0.24 percent at $102.42 at the close Tuesday.

