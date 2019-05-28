Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said Tuesday it's hired Suresh Kumar — a current Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and former Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive — as its chief technology and chief development officer.

Kumar serves as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics at Google, Walmart said in a Tuesday press release.

He starts July 8 at his new job, according to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant.

Kumar's résumé also includes a stint as the the corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s cloud infrastructure and operations.

Walmart shares were down 0.24 percent at $102.42 at the close Tuesday.

Related Links:

Analysts React To Walmart's Q1 Earnings

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Walmart Earnings Top Expectations

Suresh Kumar. Photo courtesy of Walmart.