44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) climbed 57.1 percent to $9.00 after the company received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares climbed 19.5 percent to $44.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 17.3 percent to $3.64 amid optimism of the Greek elections which saw New Democracy win the European elections, who plan to have 'big investments for Greece.'
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) gained 16.2 percent to $31.58 after the company reported it will acquire approximately 5.6 million shares for $150 million from an affiliate Of PAG and Hill Path Capital.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 16 percent to $2.40 after reporting an order from a leading European consumer electronics manufacturer for its Software Defined Perimeter solution.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 15.9 percent to $1.46 after the company announced it has received Japanese regulatory approval for the senhance surgical system.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) surged 15 percent to $3.6203 on light volume after the company announced the publication of a case study involving a cystic fibrosis patient who was treated with Armata's AP-PA01 product.
  • Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 13.5 percent to $0.23 after the company announced that it is finalizing closing documents for its planned acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 11.8 percent to $29.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
  • Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 11.1 percent to $2.56 after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) gained 10.2 percent to $3.58.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) gained 9.7 percent to $3.06 after rising 42.35 percent on Friday.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 9.3 percent to $11.84.
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) rose 8.8 percent to $5.69 after declining 4.73 percent on Friday.
  • Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares rose 7.8 percent to $3.05. Netshoes reported amendment to the merger agreement with Magazine Luiza S.A.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 7.8 percent to $11.95.
  • Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares jumped 7.6 percent to $10.30.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 7.6 percent to $49.12 after surging 7.44 percent on Friday.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 7 percent to $13.74 amid merger talks with Renault. France-based automaker Renault confirmed Monday it will "study with interest" an acquisition proposal made by Fiat Chrysler.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 6.9 percent to $85.15 after multiple analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings following the company's IPO earlier this month. The company also announced a European partnership with Zandbergen World's Finest Meat.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 6.9 percent to $28.25 after the company announced its 7nm product roadmap at Computex which revealed multiple products launching in the next 6 months.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 6.6 percent to $2.91.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) climbed 6.5 percent to $120.82 after the company announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Global Payments in an all-stock merger of equals.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 6.1 percent to $9.97 following strong Q1 results.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 5.8 percent to $4.08 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 4.2 percent to $0.89 after the company was selected by the Department of Defense to provide automatic license plate recognition software.
  • Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 3.8 percent to $12.48 after analyst Timna Tanners upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised their price target from $14.50 to $15.50 per share.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares dipped 40.2 percent to $10.10 after the company announced disappointing KZR-616 efficacy data with two healthy volunteers in the 60 mg cohort requiring hospitalization.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares tumbled 20 percent to $4.4001 after Carnegie cut its price target on the company's stock from $24.16 to $2.76.
  • Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dropped 12.5 percent to $9.03 after receiving termination notice from Bass Pro, Inc. and affiliates.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) tumbled 9.8 percent to $3.50.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) dipped 9.7 percent to $9.81 after UBS downgraded the stock from from Buy to Neutral. The company also recently settled its opioid case in Oklahoma for $85 million.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) dropped 8.6 percent to $31.92.
  • First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) shares fell 8.3 percent to $50.65 after the company advised it shut down external access to a production environment with a reported design defect that created the potential for unauthorized access to customer data.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 7.9 percent to $1.87.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 7.8 percent to $21.5 after Citron Research issued a negative report on the company citing 'Indisputable Evidence of Fraud.'
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 7.6 percent to $12.16.
  • ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) dropped 7 percent to $50.54 after the company disclosed director Peter T. Dameris resigned as director.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 6.9 percent to $2.0951.
  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) tumbled 6.8 percent to $4.28.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) dropped 6.2 percent to $89.85 after Stephen & Co downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 5.8 percent to $ 9.05 after announcing plans to spin off its generics business.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) fell 4 percent to $4.5599 following Q1 results. Jianpu Technology posted Q1 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $97.577 million.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 3.5 percent to $33.92 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $53 to $37.

