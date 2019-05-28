50 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares gained 42.4 percent to close at $2.79 on Friday.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) shares climbed 28.6 percent to close at $3.96.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares jumped 21.4 percent to close at $0.7630 on Friday. Roth Capital assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 21.2 percent to close at $11.09.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 20.9 percent to close at $23.96 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 17.6 percent to close at $4.41.
- DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE: DGSE) rose 16.8 percent to close at $0.5255 on continued momentum after Corrent Resources, a subsidiary of DGSE Companies, announced it has completed the purchase of demanufacturing and IT-asset-disposition assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 15.2 percent to close at $10.83.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) rose 14.9 percent to close at $156.31 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) climbed 14.9 percent to close at $13.07.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 14.7 percent to close at $7.35. Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria ith a Buy rating.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares gained 13.9 percent to close at $113.45 following a Bloomberg report that the company is in talks with Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) about a potential merger.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) shares jumped 13.5 percent to close at $2.52.
- pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) rose 12.4 percent to close at $49.70.
- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) climbed 12.2 percent to close at $2.39.
- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD) rose 11.7 percent to close at $3.45.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) climbed 10.5 percent to close at $2.63.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) climbed 10.5 percent to close at $3.58.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) surged 9.7 percent to close at $4.31.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) gained 9.5 percent to close at $22.58 after the company announced a $400 million buyback during Q2.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 9.4 percent to close at $24.04.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 9.1 percent to close at $8.27.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 7.3 percent to close at $52.91. Novocure said the FDA has approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advancedor metastatic pleural mesothelioma, or MPM — a cancer of the pleura, the protective lining of the lung.
- ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) gained 7.3 percent to close at $94.25 after the company reported Q4 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 6.7 percent to close at $12.42.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) rose 5.1 percent to close at $6.85.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares rose 5 percent to close at $10.05.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 4.4 percent to close at $20.03. HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) rose 4.1 percent to close at $153.46 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) dipped 52.5 percent to close at $1.13 on Friday after the company announced a direct offering of its ordinary shares worth approximately $4.6 million.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares fell 24.9 percent to close at $3.69. Immuron priced an underwritten public offering of 500,000 American Depositary Shares at USD$4.00 per ADS.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 24.2 percent to close at $2.50.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 23.3 percent to close at $3.66 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.3 million shares priced at $4.77 per share.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) fell 20.8 percent to close at $2.89.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) tumbled 17.3 percent to close at $1.86.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares declined 16 percent to close at $44.40 after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares fell 13.8 percent to close at $7.63.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) dipped 10.7 percent to close at $34.93 on bearish article published by Aurelius Value called 'INS: A Wolf in Pete's Clothing.'
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) dropped 10.2 percent to close at $35.11.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 9 percent to close at $5.78 following news of a restructuring and exploration of strategic alternatives for its Immuno-Oncology programs.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares slipped 8.9 percent to close at $3.17.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) fell 8.9 percent to close at $2.67.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dropped 8.5 percent to close at $2.69.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dipped 8.2 percent to close at $2.35.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 7.7 percent to close at $11.07.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 7.3 percent to close at $119.30 following Q1 results.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares dropped 6.9 percent to close at $14.89 following Q4 results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) declined 6.8 percent to close at $3.03.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 6.2 percent to close at $4.23.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 4.9 percent to close at $161.22 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
