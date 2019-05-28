Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 4:27am   Comments
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

