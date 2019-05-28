Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP's U.S. Warehouse Business
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
May 28, 2019 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Blackstone, Prologis Both Suitors For GLP's U.S. Warehouse Business

Logistics real estate firm Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is reportedly vying with global investing firm Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) to acquire the U.S. warehouse holdings of GLP.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

GLP, based in Singapore, has been rumored to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) of his U.S. operations, but that seems to be on the back burner now. Any deal for GLP's properties, which could come as soon as this week, the Journal reported, could be worth as much as $20 billion.

GLP has $16 billion assets under management (AUM) in the U.S., making it the second-largest operator in the U.S. It controls $64 billion AUM globally. It's largest client in the U.S. is Amazon.

Prologis is the largest owner of industrial real estate in the U.S. with warehouses spanning the country, from ports on both coasts to regional distribution hubs and rail and intermodal facilities. Its holdings cover 455 million square feet of space across 2,486 properties.

Blackstone is an investment firm with $512 billion AUM.

Earlier this month, GLP joined with Allianz Real Estate to commit $600 million investment in real estate and logistics assets in China and Japan.

"This partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging Allianz Real Estate's reputation and history as an investment and asset manager for real estate and GLP's investment expertise, operational excellence and global scale," said Ming Mei, Co-Founder and CEO of GLP. "We look forward to building our relationship with Allianz Real Estate across our markets."

GLP was initially formed in 2009 when Prologis China and Japan businesses were acquired by the government of Singapore, which rebranded them GLP. In 2015, GLP, acquired warehouse properties from Blackstone for $8.1 billion.

Prologis Ventures, the venture capital arm of Prologis, Inc., is an investor in FreightWaves.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply Chain Warehouse/IndustrialNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (BX + PLD)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cypress Semiconductor, American Airlines, More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy's, Vodafone And More
Disney, Ford, GM And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 26
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Capacity Loosens As Memorial Day Weekend Hits

DOWN UNDER TRUCKING: Turning, Driving Or Parked – Trucking Can Be Risky