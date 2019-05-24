30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares climbed 32.9 percent to $0.835. Roth Capital assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.
- DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE: DGSE) gained 22.2 percent to $0.55 on continued momentum after Corrent Resources, a subsidiary of DGSE Companies, announced it has completed the purchase of demanufacturing and IT-asset-disposition assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) jumped 21.2 percent to $24.03 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) gained 15.1 percent to $156.62 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares rose 9.9 percent to $109.40 following a Bloomberg report that the company is in talks with Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) about a potential merger.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 9.7 percent to $5.04.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) jumped 9.3 percent to $4.10.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 8.5 percent to $6.95. Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria ith a Buy rating.
- ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) gained 8 percent to $94.84 after the company reported Q4 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) gained 7.9 percent to $22.25 after the company announced a $400 million buyback during Q2.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 7.2 percent to $6.99.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 7.2 percent to $8.35.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 6.5 percent to $3.28.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 6.4 percent to $12.39.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares gained 6.4 percent to $10.19.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) rose 5.5 percent to $155.31 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 6 percent to $52.26. Novocure said the FDA has approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advancedor metastatic pleural mesothelioma, or MPM — a cancer of the pleura, the protective lining of the lung.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 4.2 percent to $19.99. HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.
Losers
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) tumbled 49.6 percent to $1.20 after the company announced a direct offering of its ordinary shares worth approximately $4.6 million.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares fell 16.9 percent to $43.91 after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 16.1 percent to $4.00 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.3 million shares priced at $4.77 per share.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) dropped 10.5 percent to $35.00 on bearish article published by Aurelius Value called 'INS: A Wolf in Pete's Clothing.'
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) dipped 8.9 percent to $2.05.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares declined 8.3 percent to $8.12.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dropped 7.5 percent to $2.72.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $14.84 following Q4 results.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 7.1 percent to $3.02.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 6.5 percent to $4.2150.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 6.4 percent to $120.56 following Q1 results.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 5.9 percent to $159.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
