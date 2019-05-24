Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares climbed 32.9 percent to $0.835. Roth Capital assumed Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a price target of $8.
  • DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSE: DGSE) gained 22.2 percent to $0.55 on continued momentum after Corrent Resources, a subsidiary of DGSE Companies, announced it has completed the purchase of demanufacturing and IT-asset-disposition assets of Echo Environmental and ITAD USA.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) jumped 21.2 percent to $24.03 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) gained 15.1 percent to $156.62 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) shares rose 9.9 percent to $109.40 following a Bloomberg report that the company is in talks with Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) about a potential merger.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 9.7 percent to $5.04.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) jumped 9.3 percent to $4.10.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) gained 8.5 percent to $6.95. Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria ith a Buy rating.
  • ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) gained 8 percent to $94.84 after the company reported Q4 EPS up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) gained 7.9 percent to $22.25 after the company announced a $400 million buyback during Q2.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) gained 7.2 percent to $6.99.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) rose 7.2 percent to $8.35.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 6.5 percent to $3.28.
  • ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 6.4 percent to $12.39.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares gained 6.4 percent to $10.19.
  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) rose 5.5 percent to $155.31 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) rose 6 percent to $52.26. Novocure said the FDA has approved the NovoTTF-100L System in combination with pemetrexed plus platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advancedor metastatic pleural mesothelioma, or MPM — a cancer of the pleura, the protective lining of the lung.
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) rose 4.2 percent to $19.99. HP reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance on the high-end of analyst estimates.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) tumbled 49.6 percent to $1.20 after the company announced a direct offering of its ordinary shares worth approximately $4.6 million.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares fell 16.9 percent to $43.91 after the company reported downbeat results for its first quarter.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 16.1 percent to $4.00 after the company announced a direct offering of 1.3 million shares priced at $4.77 per share.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) dropped 10.5 percent to $35.00 on bearish article published by Aurelius Value called 'INS: A Wolf in Pete's Clothing.'
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) dipped 8.9 percent to $2.05.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares declined 8.3 percent to $8.12.
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) dropped 7.5 percent to $2.72.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $14.84 following Q4 results.
  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) fell 7.1 percent to $3.02.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) dropped 6.5 percent to $4.2150.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) fell 6.4 percent to $120.56 following Q1 results.
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 5.9 percent to $159.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + APHA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2019
26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Durable-Goods Orders Data
8 Stocks To Watch For May 24, 2019
Autodesk Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings Miss
The Blooming Weed Industry Explained In Hiring And Growth Charts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 24